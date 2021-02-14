New Delhi: On the occasion of the Valentine’s Day, when various marketing brands have come up with new products and promotions for their ventures, a Punjabi shoe store’s owner has taken the internet by storm with his unique advertisement for his store. The viral advertisement video shows two young man sitting in a shoe store and talking in Punjabi about how men propose their love to women on Valentines’ day and how it is up to the women if they want to accept the proposal or not. Also Read - Tough Time For Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Till 2022 But They'll Win - Love Astro

The hilarious video showcases a turbaned young man also had a message for women that if any man after being rejected still stalks them then should just hit him with their shoes. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Reveals His First Love on Valentine's Day 2021, Watch Video

Watch the video here: Also Read - Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Hilarious Memes, Jokes All Singles Can Relate to

“Now the month of love (Feb) has started and it’s every man’s dream to express their love on Valentine’s Day. After that, it’s up to the girl to say yes or no. Listen up girls, after you say no, if a guy still harasses you, bothers you, stalks you or irritates you then you beat him up with juttis (shoes), ” he says in the video.