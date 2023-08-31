Home

Onam 2023: Over 7,000 Women Perform Thiruvathira Dance To Set World Record In Kerala’s Thrissur | Watch

The mega 'Thiruvathirakali' (Thiruvathira dance) was staged by the Kudumbashree members in Thrissur district of Kerala during Onam festivities.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Thrissur, Kerala: Over 7,000 women performed the Thiruvathira dance as part of Onam celebrations in Kerala’s Thrissur, setting the world record for the highest number of participants in a dance performance.

As per reports, as many as 7,027 members of the Kudumbashree– a women’s collective based in Kerala, performed the the traditional Thiruvathira dance as part of Onam celebrations at Kuttanellur Government College in Thrissur.

The mega dance performance set a new world record as it entered the record books of the Talent World Records and the Limca Book of World Records for the most number of participants in a dance performance.

The dance performance, which lasted for nearly 10 minutes, was held as part of the Onam celebrations in Thrissur district organized by the local administration and inaugurated by Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan.

The Onam celebrations were jointly organised by the Tourism Department, district administration and the city corporation.

The event was held in collaboration with Kudumbashree– one of the largest women’s organizations in the world, which describes itself as a community organization of Neighborhood Groups (NHGs) of women in Kerala.

Kudumbashree works for the empowerment of women in rural as well as urban areas of Kerala belonging to all walks of life. Speaking on the occasion, K Rajan hailed the group’s efforts and termed Kudumbashree as the most suitable model for the empowerment of women.

Lavishing praise on the participants, Rajan said Kudumbashree, which has become the world’s largest women’s network, is an exemplary model of women empowerment.

The performance of the mega Thiruvathira in front of a packed audience lasted for 10 minutes, the statement added.

Thiruvathira is a traditional group dance form in Kerala, staged mainly during the Onam festival which falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam. It is also performed in the Malayalam month of Dhanu.

The mega ‘Thiruvathirakali’ (Thiruvathira dance) was staged by the Kudumbashree members on the ground of Kuttanellur Government College in the central Kerala district. It won the world record for the largest Thiruvathira ever performed, an official statement said.

The certificate of the Talent World Records was handed over to the Kudumbashree representatives by its officials soon after the performance. The Limca Records’ certificate would be handed over later, it said.

Steps would begin soon for its entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, Kudumbashree Mission sources told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

