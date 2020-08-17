Popular writer Chetan Bhagat has released the cover of his upcoming book ‘One Arranged Murder’ on Twitter. The cover shows the title to be ‘One Arranged Marriage’ but Marriage is crossed out with Murder instead of it, hinting that the book might be based on a murder mystery. Also Read - Chetan Bhagat Accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of 'Driving Him Close to Suicide' After 3 Idiots, Calls Out 'Elite Critics'

Sharing the cover of the book, he wrote, ”Happy to share with you the cover of my latest book One Arranged Murder. Pre-orders are open now and you can order the book here (PS: We also have an exciting trailer of the book which comes out 19th Aug)”.

Prior to this, he has teased fans about the new book and shared a video saying, “My book is a bit late due to Coronavirus. But I am here today and am announcing the name of my book. The book is missing,” One Arranged Murder. Actually, it was a ‘one arranged marriage’ but ‘marriage’ was cut and replaced with ‘Murder’. I can’t wait to read your book by you guys. ”

Notably, many films have been made in Bollywood based on the famous books of Chetan Bhagat. These films include Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor’s ‘2 States’ and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kya Po Che!’