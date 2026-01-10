One moment celebration, another moment a fall! Brij Bhushan Sharan fell face down on stage while celebrating his birthday, WATCH the viral video

Home

A video from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral. The viral video shows Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. On his birthday, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh fell face down on stage.

A video is currently going viral on social media where senior BJP leader and former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh trips and falls face down on stage. The viral video is said to be from January 8 during an eight-day long National Katha Mahotsav which was organised in Nandani Nagar, Gonda. Saint Riteshvar Maharaj was invited to narrate the Katha that concluded on January 8, which also happened to be Brij Bhushan Sharan’s birthday.

The mighty fall

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh celebrated his 69th birthday on January 8th. A viral video shows Brijbhushan Sharan Singh falling face down on stage and falling over. Security personnel standing nearby attempted to save him, but were unable to stop him from falling. The accident occurred due to his loss of balance. However, immediately after the fall, Brijbhushan Sharan stood up and began smiling.

What was the special gift?

A guest from London gifted Brijbhushan a horse, ‘Ashva Johannesburg’. Brijbhushan Sharan received a special birthday gift. A guest from London gifted him a horse worth ₹2.5 crore (25 million rupees). The horse is named “Ashva Johannesburg.” The horse was brought to India from London on a special flight.

A huge crowd gathered on the day of the Katha’s conclusion. A stream of birthday wishes also flowed in. People showered Brijbhushan Sharan Singh with many well wishes and congratulations.

