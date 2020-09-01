Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of India, and a stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday in an army hospital in Delhi, leaving the country shocked and saddened. He was laid to rest with full military honours in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Also Read - Will Convert One Floor of Our Home Into Museum-cum-library in Pranab Mukherjee's Memory: Abhijit

As heartfelt tributes are still pouring in for the great leader, leading dairy giant Amul which is known for making cartoons on topical issues, also shared a doodle to pay homage to him.

The doodle features three illustrations of Pranab Mukherjee, showcasing his career in politics.

“Farewell to one of Bharat’s brightest Ratnas,” Amul wrote. “Tribute to a great politician, President and a statesman,” the caption for the post reads.

Take a look:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. Several other dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, were among others who paid homage to him.

The government has announced seven-day mourning from 31 August to 6 September on the political leader’s demise.

The former President of India, who tested positive for coronavirus, had been in a coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He held several ministerial portfolios during his political tenure and was Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Minister of Defence (2004-2006), Minister of External Affairs (2006-2009).

Mukherjee was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, in 2008 and the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, last year.