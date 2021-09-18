Many people have a passion for collecting old coins and notes these days. They then sell them on the right platform to get a good return. One such rare coin of Re 1 was sold at an online auction for a whopping Rs 10 crore. At first this might sound unbelievable but there’s a good reason why this particular coin bagged such a good price.Also Read - This Company is Offering 1-month Salary, ₹10 Lakh Lottery As Bonus to Its Employees Who Stay Fit

This Re 1 coin was recently bought for Rs 10 crore because it was issued in 1885 during the British Raj in India. It is no less than a pucca lottery ticket.

So maybe check the collection of old coins in your house or do some research on collecting old coins and currency, as just one coin might make you a multi-millionaire.

There are several websites where people sell their old and rare coins. One of these websites is CoinBazar where users can register by entering basic details such as name, address, email, phone number, etc. After the listing is entered, buyers will contact the sellers and then they can bargain on the asked amount.

Earlier in June, a 1933 US coin was sold for $18.9 million (i.e. Rs. 138 crore) at an auction in New York.