Home

Viral

One scoop costs more than Rs 5 lakh; this is the worlds most expensive ice cream

One scoop costs more than Rs 5 lakh; this is the world’s most expensive ice cream

This ice cream is prepared by Japanese luxury ice cream brand Cellato. The company has also named it White Night.

(Image: Guinness World Records)

New Delhi: If you are fond of eating ice cream, you might have heard and tasted many expensive and premium ice creams. But knowing the price of a special ice cream in Japan can blow your mind. Byakuya ice cream from the Japanese brand Cellato is the most expensive ice cream in the world. Its price is so high that a person can eat many ice creams of many different flavours and brands for a long time.

Recorded In Guinness World Records

According to reports, the price of one scoop or cup of this ice cream is about 8 lakh 80 thousand Japanese yen. Its price in Indian currency is around 5.28 lakh rupees. This data is according to the year 2023. There may be further revision in its price. Its price is so high that it is called the most expensive ice cream in the world. At $6,696 per scoop, it officially holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive ice cream on the globe.

Prepared by Japanese luxury ice cream brand Cellato

This ice cream is prepared by Japanese luxury ice cream brand Cellato. The company has also named it White Night. Japanese and European ingredients have been used in making it, which makes its taste very special. The biggest feature of this ice cream is its premium ingredients. A special type of cheese, Sakekasu, is used in this. It is a rare substance produced by the process of making Japanese sake drink. It takes about one and a half years to prepare it. Apart from this, two different types of cheese have been used in it.

What Makes This Ice Cream So Special?

A thin layer of golden leaf is also applied on top of the ice cream, which makes it more luxurious. Not only this, the help of Tadayoshi Yamada, a famous chef from the city of Osaka, Japan, was taken to prepare it. He played an important role in making its taste and presentation special. Reportedly, at present, this ice cream is only available in Japan.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.