India is facing one crisis after another, first the coronavirus pandemic, and then the cyclone and now a swarm of locust invading most of its states. But what we’ve been seeing is that through it all, the citizens have not lost their sense of humour, especially where the latter is concerned. Also Read - Joe Biden's Loud 'Phrraat' Sound Interrupts Live Chat With Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf

A number of states are facing a huge threat from the locusts, as these short-horned grasshoppers with highly migratory habits, have an appetite for destroying every crop in their path. While farmers across India are adopting various methods to thwart the efforts of these insects trying to enter their states, there are some who have decided to take matters into their own hands and give one of them a third degree interrogation. Also Read - I Thought I Was Hallucinating: Woman After Finding Bed Hanging From Light Fixture Outside Her House

A video that has gone viral on Twitter, shows a man holding on to a locust and interrogating it about its motives. In the clip, the man can be heard saying, “I’m not letting you go unless you reveal why you have come to India.” As the insect brought its legs together, the man is heard telling it not to plead for mercy. As the insect made an effort to get free, the man said, “Do not run. Do not try to run. Tell me the truth. Why are you here?” Also Read - Watch Elderly Woman Drag King Cobra by Its Tail And Fearlessly Throw it Into The Jungle

A Locust caught red handed in India. The LIU ( Local Investigation Unit ) is investigating the case. Hope soon the conspiracy behind the attack would be unearthed. Bolega , jald bolega sab raaz uglega ! pic.twitter.com/9EjhAE6DJX — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) May 28, 2020

The hilarious clip has been viewed a good number of times, and people have been retweeting it. But what is even more funny, are the comments they made, with one even saying, “Only Arnab can make him talk.”

Iski koi na koi kamzori zaroor hogi. 😁 — Mohammed Ayaz🇮🇳 (@Mominayaz) May 28, 2020

Locust hai Sir, kabootar nahin 😁 — Azima Syed (@AzimaSyed) May 28, 2020

Only arnab can make him talk — Daily things (@Dailythings10) May 28, 2020

Another Pakistani spy — Ragnar (@Selfish__dude) May 28, 2020

Another Pakistani spy — Ragnar (@Selfish__dude) May 28, 2020

Searching Omani YouTube channel for Tiddi dam Biryani . — Pearl (@5HT_Pearl) May 28, 2020

Hat mat jod 😂🙏 — Viv (from 🏡) (@LocalChokra) May 28, 2020

With those crossed hands and legs, his body language is indicative of someone who won’t cooperate. I wouldn’t expect him to rat out his co-conspirators anytime soon. — Priya Kale (@priya_kale) May 29, 2020

States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are gearing up for the invasion by the pests, and have come up with a number of ways to control the spread. Along with using pesticides, some states are using the sirens of their police vehicles and beating on utensils to scare them away with noise.