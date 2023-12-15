Home

Swiggy’s report 'How India Swiggy’d in 2023' disclosed that a resident of Mumbai ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh in 2023.

Swiggy’s Bomber Before 2024! Mumbai Man Ordered Rs 42.3 Lakh Food In 2023

Swiggy’s Bomber: Food delivery service Swiggy in its annual report has revealed something that has shocked everyone on the internet. According to online food-delivery app’s annual report, a resident of Mumbai ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh and that too only this year. As 2023 is about to get end, Swiggy has released its annual food delivery report, ‘How India Swiggy’d in 2023’. The report showcases insights of desi dinning preferences with biryani tops the chart and emerged as the country’s most beloved dish ordered through the platform. “A user from Mumbai placed food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh (no, that’s not a CTC),” Swiggy said in its report.

However, report also shows dishes such as cakes, gulab jamun, pizzas topping the chart.

