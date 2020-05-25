A drunk man has escaped by the skin of his teeth after he illegally entered a bear enclosure at a zoo in Poland and tried to drown the animal. The whole incident was caught on camera, and after the video was shared on social media, it has left many who viewed it, horrified. Also Read - Instant Karma! Video Showing Buffalo Dislodging Men From Cart For Making it Race Goes Viral

According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old man was seen making fun of the elderly bear after he climbed into her enclosure. The bear, named Sabina, slowly made her way towards him and then charged. The man, upon seeing her come towards him, jumped into the moat that surrounded the enclosure. Also Read - Priest Practices Social Distancing by Squirting Holy Water on Baby With Toy Gun During Baptism

From the video, which was shared on Twitter, the man could be seen swimming towards one end of the pool as Sabina followed him from land. When he reached a slope, the bear was standing right above and then jumped in on top of him. In a bid to escape her, he grabbed her around the neck and tried to drown her, leaving the visitors shocked. Also Read - No Less Complicated: Elon Musk And Grimes Change Their Baby's Name And It No Longer is X Æ A-12

The man later managed to escape with just a few scrapes and bruises and was taken to hospital. He is now facing prosecution for Sabina was left distressed and nervous after the attack.

A zoo spokesman said Sabina is accustomed to people as she used to belong to a circus, but she never expected a human to attack her. Zoo spokesman Karczewska said she just sat in the water growling nervously until her carers came.

The poor bear must really be weary of humans, as this was not the first time that she had been attacked. As per reports, in 2015 a man had climbed into her enclosure and punched her in the head after she tried to bite him in a bid to protect herself. This time too the man escaped with life and just cuts, though he was fined £170.