‘Only 2%’: Bad Increment Memes Take Over Internet; Check Out Best Ones Here

There is a famous quote that perfectly fits this situation: ‘Life doesn't always go according to plan.’

Increment season memes.(Instagram/@panoti_404)

June is the golden month that every employee across companies eagerly awaits each year, as it brings the annual increment letters. While most have already received their letters, others are still hopeful for a substantial raise.

This resonates with many employees who, despite putting tremendous efforts, did not receive the expected raise and are now disappointed with their increment. Although we cannot increase your increment, we can bring a smile to your face by sharing some hilarious increment memes.

Several employees took to their social media platforms and shared the funniest memes, which quickly went viral.

Let’s Take A Look At Some Of The Funniest Increment Memes:

One post humorously depicted how employees eagerly wait for their increment letters.

Some shared posts showcasing the disappointment felt after receiving a smaller increment than expected.

When you have been waiting the whole year and see increment is only 2% .#Memes #9to5 pic.twitter.com/fZ8VNpaZGt — Suraj Karkera 🇮🇳 (@karkerasrj7) April 10, 2023

Here are a few more reactions that captured the sentiments of employees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subham (He/Him) (@subhamburger)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memetastic (@panoti_404)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlmaBetter (@almabetter)

These memes serve as a light-hearted way to find humour in the situation and bring a smile to your face, reminding you that you’re not alone in experiencing the ups and downs of annual increments.

Although your salary increase may not have met your expectations or been as much as you had hoped, we sincerely hope that these funny memes were able to bring a smile to your face.

And yes, don’t lose hope and stay optimistic, as there is a possibility that next year you will get your dream increment.

Inflation

Inflation has become a global phenomenon, and its rise can be attributed to numerous factors. As a result, it has become increasingly difficult for people to manage their expenses. Despite the challenges, many individuals are still striving to maintain the same lifestyle they were accustomed to in the past.

Inflationary pressures have impacted various aspects of daily life, including the cost of basic necessities, housing, education, and healthcare. The rising prices pose challenges for individuals and families as they try to balance their budgets and meet their financial obligations. A decent yearly increment is the only way out for the working class.

