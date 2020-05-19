The coronavirus pandemic has seen many areas of the country undergo lockdown to contain its spread, and while many are fortunate to be able to stay at their own residences, some are not. Those with access to internet and cable are able to keep themselves entertained, but when you are at a quarantine centre, there is no such thing. Unless of course you are in Bihar where the unimaginable always seems to happen. Also Read - Women Inmates at Jaipur Jail Turn COVID-19 Warriors Stitching Thousands of Face Masks

The latest news is that authorities at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Samastipur district in Bihar have come under fire after it was found that they had invited a troupe of female dancers to entertain those in quarantine. Those in quarantine were migrants who had returned from other states and were housed at a village school called Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya. Also Read - Bihar Migrant Worker Whose Heartbreaking Picture Went Viral, Finally Reaches Home, In Quarantine Now

A video of the incident that took place on Monday has been making rounds on the internet and it showed dancers performing on a stage. Also Read - Covidiot: Not Understanding Purpose, Woman Cuts Hole in Her Face Mask so She Can Breathe

After the emergence of the video, there was hue and cry which led to the Additional District Collector issuing a statement against it and an order to investigate the matter.

Bihar: Some dancers, called from outside, performed at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Samastipur dist last night. Addl Collector says “We’re taking cognizance&action will be taken. We’ve installed TV there, admn doesn’t permit for any other entertainment from outside.” pic.twitter.com/err7oetDFK — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

The incident has led to many reactions with most cracking jokes about how it can only happen in Bihar.

Bihar walo Ko nach gane k bina khana hazam ni hota kya 😂 — Chunky (@flufy_brown_grl) May 19, 2020

Bihar never fails to surprise us all — Pooja Sharma (@iamproudPooja) May 19, 2020

Bihar had reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,391. There are also still many migrants who are trying to make their way back home.