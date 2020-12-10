Needless to say, the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police is absolute gold and a treasure trove for some of the wittiest, punniest and cheekiest tweets on the internet. Not just funny, Mumbai Police is also known for driving home some really hard hitting messages with all that’s trending. Also Read - Mount Everest, World's Tallest Peak, Just Got Bit Taller, Officials Confirm. Deets Inside

Speaking of trending news, you must have read how the world’s highest mountain Mount Everest just got a little higher. On Tuesday, Nepal and China jointly announced that the newly-measured height of the Mount Everest is 8848.86 metres, 0.86m higher than had been previously calculated. With people online making jokes and memes about the same, Mumbai police too joined in the fun and had a sarcastic yet funny insight to offer.

In a bid to create awareness against the usage of drugs, they shared a photo of Mount Everest wittily saying that it is only mountains that can get higher and not get arrested. The same doesn’t hold for humans, as they will be penalised if they are found using drugs.

Only #MountEverest can get away with getting high!” Mumbai Police tweeted along with two hashtags #SayNoToDrugs and #HoshMeinAao.

Well, this time again, the punny post impressed netizens who were all praises for Mumbai police’s string social media game. “You always have an intellectual reply guys. Proud of your services and commitment and we can feel it,” wrote a Twitter user.

Here are other comments:

If you get high and drive in Mumbai, don't worry, Mumbai Police would bring you back down. — Trilok R Revankar (@trilokrev) December 9, 2020

U always have an intellectual reply guys. Proud of your services and commitment and we can feel it. — Ashutosh Shukla (@ashu_electric) December 9, 2020

Smart Metaphor 🤓 — Sanjay D (@Sanjay0Deva) December 9, 2020

Good one 👍🏻👍🏻 — Shraddha Nigdikar (@nigdikars) December 9, 2020

What do you think of the post?