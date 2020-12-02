In an embarrassing incident, an ultra-conservative Hungarian politician was caught escaping a ‘gay sex orgy’ in Belgium after he breached coronavirus lockdown. As per an AFP report, 20 men were caught at a party at the Grand Place in Brussels on Friday one of them was Jozsef Szajer. Also Read - Embarrassing! Brazilian Senator Caught Hiding Money 'Between Buttocks' During Corruption Probe

The MEP had attempted to escape the scene by climbing out of a window from the first floor apartment before being spotted by a passerby “fleeing along the gutter”, according to Sarah Durant, a spokeswoman for the Brussels region’s deputy public prosecutor. The party which had at least 20 men also included two diplomats from the EU.

Notably, the number in attendance breached the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, which allow a social bubble of one inside, and four outside. After possible breaches of coronavirus restrictions and noise was reported from the building, police was called who busted the party.

Later Szajer apologised to his family for breaking Covid-19 restrictions, but didn’t admit to any sexual activity or consuming drugs.

“A newspaper ran in the Belgian press today about a house party in Brussels on Friday that I was attending. After the police certificate, I indicated that I was a representative because I did not have a card, the police conducted the procedure, was given a verbal warning and then taken home.

”I didn’t use drugs, I offered to the police on the spot to have an official test done, but they didn’t. Police said an ecstasy pill was found. It’s not mine, I don’t know who placed it and how,” he said in a statement released to Hungarian media.

After the incident went viral, he resigned on Sunday, and wrote that participating in the daily political struggle was an increasing mental strain on him.

“I deeply regret violating the COVID restrictions – it was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to pay the fine that occurs. With my resignation on Sunday I drew the political and personal consequences. I apologise to my family, to my colleagues, to my voters. I ask them to evaluate my misstep against a background of 30 years of devoted and hard work. The misstep is strictly personal. I am the one who owns responsibility for it.”

Szájer is a founding member of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and also one of the co-authors of the country’s controversial constitution in 2010 that defined marriage as being solely between a man and a woman.