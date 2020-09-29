Well, this is sort of embarrassing! The Mediterranean island country of Malta has demanded the return of a fossilised giant shark’s tooth that British nature filmmaker David Attenborough gave to Prince George as a gift on their meeting. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Can Lead to Killing of Half a Million Sharks on The Planet, Read on

On Saturday, Kensington Palace released pictures of George and his siblings looking intrigued as they looked at the tooth.

Notably, the 23-million-year-old shark tooth was found by Sir David during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s. The fossil belonged to an extinct species of a giant shark that could grow up to 16 metres (about 50 feet), three times the size of modern great white sharks.

However, Malta’s culture minister Jose Herrera now plans to add the artefact to his nation’s heritage collection and wants it to be exhibited in a Maltese museum.

“There are some artefacts that are important to the natural heritage which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved,” Culture Minister Jose Herrera told the Times of Malta.

“We rightly give a lot of attention to historical and artistic artefacts. However, it is not always the case with our natural history. I am determined to direct a change in this attitude,” he added.

Malta was a British colony until 1964 and the Queen was its head of state until 1974.