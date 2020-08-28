Zoom meetings have become the ‘new normal’, however, it seems that some people haven’t still gotten used to technology and often end in embarrassing situations because of a careless mistake. Now, in yet another case of a Zoom meeting gone awry, a government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary during a regular virtual session! Also Read - Couple Forgets to Turn Off The Camera, Caught Having Sex During Brazilian Council's Zoom Meet

According to a report in the Sun on Thursday, the incident came to light as the official, Captain Jesus Estil of the Fatima Dos village council in the province of Cavite, appeared to be unaware that his camera was on.

Unaware that the camera was on, Estil and the woman attended to the urgent call of their carnal desire, while other participants continued with the council meeting.

The video of the act which has gone viral, shows the duo having sex in a far corner of the room while the meeting was on. After he was done, he returned to the meeting, but it was too late!

One of the staff members who attended the call, recorded the scene making it public, which led some villagers to file a petition to oust the official for the misconduct.

The pair reportedly asked for forgiveness, but the country’s Department of Interior and Local Government appears to have made up its mind to relieve him from his duty.

“This is not simple misconduct, but grave misconduct. We will do everything to punish him. Naturally, the staff member in question has asked for forgiveness but it is not that easy,” DILG Barangay Affairs Summons and Complaints Chief Richard Geronimo was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Brazil when a couple was caught having sex during a Zoom meeting of the Rio de Janeiro city council.

(With IANS inputs)