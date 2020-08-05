Saying a wrong word at the wrong time-haven’t we all been there at some point of our lives! Like us, reporters and journalists too end up making blunders. Also Read - 'Scary And Funny at The Same Time': Pakistan Reporter Highlights Petrol Crisis in Peshawar, Commuter's Reply in THIS Viral Video Cracks up Netizens

In a recent case, a Nine News Melbourne journalist accidentally dropped the F-word on air after her pre-recorded blooper was played instead of her final edit.

Lana Murphy was talking about the state’s coronavirus crisis, and just before the channel cuts to the studio, Murphy is heard saying, ‘F*** my life’ as the camera still rolls on.

Following the incident, she apologised on Twitter with a quirky note.

“Thanks for the love friends & apologies to those who got more than they bargained for on @9NewsMelb Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow. 2020 though am I right?” she tweeted.

Thanks for the love friends & apologies to those who got more than they bargained for on @9NewsMelb. Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow. 2020 though am I right? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) August 4, 2020

However, soon after the video went viral, many people were amused, with one user saying: ‘Channel 9 reporter Lana Murphy sums up how we’re all feeling right now: “F*** my life”.’

Appreciating her boss who didn’t fire her for this blooper, another user wrote, ”I can only imagine the laughs backstage LOL…any boss that sacks their journo because they swore on tv is a bum…wait…where did I hear that before…doesn’t apply to your boss clearly.”

Here are some other comments:

You should not have apologised.

You are a professional in a job where it is important to look good.

That day you felt the struggle. You were doing your best.

I thought it was wonderful. A sudden peek behind the normal slick machine process. — leftie full of unfunded empathy (@MTCicero2) August 5, 2020

You are an absolute professional and also just straight up legend 🙌💛 — Bridget Davies (@_bridgetdavies) August 4, 2020

Lana, of current news broadcasts that continue to depress, it's was great it have a laugh for a change! Thank you. Qudos to the news desk for just batting it off too. — Tim Smith (@tim_smith1981) August 4, 2020

I don't know anyone that doesn't get a laugh out of these, especially with everything happening in the world.

Btw, your hair looked great!

💁 — Ross D (@rossd2302) August 5, 2020