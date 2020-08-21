In a bizarre situation that has sparked laughter online, a police officer in England, United Kingdom, had to call for help after he got stuck in his own handcuffs. Also Read - UK Man Lights Hundreds Of Candles To Propose To Girlfriend, Accidentally Burns Down His House
The incident occurred on August 18, when Scott Renwick, the Core Training Sergeant was showing new recruits how to use hinged handcuffs. However, amid the demonstration, he himself got stuck in the handcuffs and had to walk over to the nearby fire station for help.
After cutting the cuffs, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the hilarious incident on Twitter and wrote, ‘Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release’.
Renwick later himself took to Twitter site to share a picture of his handcuff and wrote, ”Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!”
The incident went viral on social media, eliciting funny reactions from people. In response to a tweet, he wrote, ”If I put a smile on a single face during these difficult times my job is done.”
Here are other reactions: