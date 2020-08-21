In a bizarre situation that has sparked laughter online, a police officer in England, United Kingdom, had to call for help after he got stuck in his own handcuffs. Also Read - UK Man Lights Hundreds Of Candles To Propose To Girlfriend, Accidentally Burns Down His House

The incident occurred on August 18, when Scott Renwick, the Core Training Sergeant was showing new recruits how to use hinged handcuffs. However, amid the demonstration, he himself got stuck in the handcuffs and had to walk over to the nearby fire station for help.

After cutting the cuffs, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the hilarious incident on Twitter and wrote, ‘Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release’.

09:46 Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release #Mereway — Northants Fire (@northantsfire) August 18, 2020

Renwick later himself took to Twitter site to share a picture of his handcuff and wrote, ”Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!”

Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!! pic.twitter.com/WyOKGNDC8s — Core Skills Norpol – Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020

The incident went viral on social media, eliciting funny reactions from people. In response to a tweet, he wrote, ”If I put a smile on a single face during these difficult times my job is done.”

If I put a smile on a single face during these difficult times my job is done. — Core Skills Norpol – Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 19, 2020

Here are other reactions:

I have so many questions, but I’m not even sure where to begin!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ Only you!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dfkeO8zpX0 — тнє кιи∂єяgαятєи ¢σρ (@WhiskeyEcho538) August 18, 2020

You've cheered a lot of people up – myself included – good work fella. Enjoy the cake 😀 — Daniel Emery #EndRacismNow (@DemeryUK) August 19, 2020

I love that you shared this. I can imagine the laughs this gave everyone involved 🚒🚓😂 — Sara Postlethwaite (@empathy_matters) August 18, 2020