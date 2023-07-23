Home

Viral

‘Oppenheimer’ With ‘Barbie’ Subtitles Screened At Indian Theatre, Picture Goes Viral

‘Oppenheimer’ With ‘Barbie’ Subtitles Screened At Indian Theatre, Picture Goes Viral

Oppenheimer is a 2023 epic biographical drama film written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer with the subtitles of Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Oppenheimer With Barbie Subtitles: There are errors, big and small, there are mistakes, big and small, and there are blunders which are always big.

Trending Now

An Indian theatre screened Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with the subtitles of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. A screengrab of the same is going crazily viral.

You may like to read

HERE IS THE PICTURE

friend of my cousin posted on insta that a cinema played oppenheimer with barbie subtitles 💀 pic.twitter.com/aznyGeUsz2 — sapun (@sapunintended) July 21, 2023

Oppenheimer And Barbie In India

The advance ticket sales for Oppenheimer and Barbie surpassed the sales of several big-budget Indian movies, including those featuring renowned Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Nobody could have anticipated that these two Hollywood movies would generate such immense excitement among Indian viewers.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a 2023 epic biographical drama film written and directed by Christopher Nolan based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project, and thereby ushering in the Atomic Age.

Cillian Murphy stars as the titular character, with Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, Oppenheimer’s military handler, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission. The supporting cast also includes Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer was filmed in a combination of IMAX 65 mm and 65mm large-format film, including, for the first time in history, sections in IMAX black-and-white film photography.

Oppenheimer premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on July 11, 2023, and was theatrically released in the United Kingdom and United States on July 21, 2023 by Universal Pictures.

About Barbie

Barbie is a 2023 American fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel. It is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, who go on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis, with an ensemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell.

Barbie premiered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023, and was theatrically released in the United States on July 21, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES