Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a lush forest is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a little bird hiding in plain sight.Also Read - Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Hidden Dog In This Room Within 15 Seconds?

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden dog can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a forest full of tall trees. Somewhere in this picture, a beautiful little bird is hiding but it’s not easy to spot it. Also Read - Optical Illusion: Only 1% People Can Find The Butterfly Hidden In This Sunflower Field Within 60 Seconds

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 5 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above. Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden dog within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily. Also Read - Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Sleeping Fox Hidden In This Forest Within 20 Seconds?

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the top of the tree in the middle, a blue-coloured bird is sitting on one of the tree’s branches and can be easily spotted.

Did you manage to find the bird?