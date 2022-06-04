Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of trees in a forest with several owls sitting on branches in broad daylight is going viral on social media but it is not easy to find him even if they’re in plain sight.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Trophy Hidden Among Beer Within 60 Seconds?

Do you accept the challenge of solving this puzzle in under 30 seconds? People who can locate all three owls in under half a minute might have an advantage over those who cannot.

The mind-bending image has three owls camouflaging somewhere on the big tree with branches and leaves of similar colour. While it is easy to spot one owl, only a small percentage of people managed to find all three birds.

If you need some help in finding the trophy, here's the answer to the puzzle:

Did you manage to find all 3 owls?