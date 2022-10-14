Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of a field of sunflowers is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a butterfly hiding in plain sight.Also Read - Optical Illusion: Can You Find 3 Owls Hiding In This Crowd Of School Kids Within 30 Seconds?

This puzzle is the most difficult one we've come across in a long time as it is said that the butterfly can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a sunflower field with a few birds and animals in it like a fox, a skunk, and a bear. Somewhere in this picture of sunflowers and animals, a butterfly is hiding but it's not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 60 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above. Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden butterfly in the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here's a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the flowers at the top left corner, the yellow-coloured butterfly is camouflaging among the petals of sunflowers.

Did you manage to find the butterfly?