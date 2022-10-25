Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a living room where several animals are celebrating Christmas is going viral on social media that challenges people to find three bells hiding in plain sight.Also Read - Optical Illusion: Can You Help This Boy Find His Other Shoe Within 10 Seconds?

This puzzle is the most difficult one we've come across in a long time as it is said that the bells can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a room full of animals like a fox, bear, rabbit, tortoise, and a hamster who are playing games, eating, and celebrating. Christmas stockings are hung over the fireplace a big Christmas tree is decorated in the corner. Somewhere in this picture, the little bells are hiding but it's not easy to spot them.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 30 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture below.

FIND THE 3 BELLS HIDDEN IN THIS PICTURE WITHIN 30 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden bells within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the painting, Christmas tree, and stockings. Similar golden bells can be found easily when you try to really find them. If you cannot, the bells are circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find all 3 bells?