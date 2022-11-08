Optical Illusion: Can You Find All 7 Hearts In This Picture Within 60 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 60 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a beautiful painting by the American artist Jim Warren is going viral on social media that challenges people to find spot the seven hearts hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that all the 7 hearts can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a painting of a serene view of nature with beautiful trees, swans, flowers, a couple and even clouds. Somewhere in this picture, as many as 7 hearts are hiding but it’s not easy to spot them.

FIND THE 7 HEARTS HIDDEN IN THIS PICTURE WITHIN 30 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden hearts within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at swans, clouds, tree branches, mountains, lake, rocks, and the balloon. If you still cannot find it, all the 7 hearts are circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find all the 7 hearts?