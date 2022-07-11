Viral Optical Illusion: Optical illusions and picture puzzles are a lot of fun to solve and that’s why they instantly go viral on social media. The internet is full of such mind-blowing and interesting optical illusion tests which reveal the various facets of your personality. These pictures are not only a great exercise for your brain, but also provide insights into your personality based on how you interpret an image. By solving puzzles, people can also improve their IQ and also test how their brain is functioning.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Set Dance Floor on Fire With Desi Moves to Govinda's Tumse Koi Pyaara, Internet Calls Them Jodi No 1 | Watch

One such picture puzzle is going viral on the internet, which challenges people to find a diamond ring in a garden photo. This optical illusion is shared by a company William May on the Readers Digest Website. If you need a hint, the band of this ring is yellow, and it has a white diamond.

Here’s the image:

Here’s the answer:

Well, were you able to find it? It’s interesting to note how some things are right there in front of you, yet it takes a long time to spot them. Since there are a lot of carrots in this photo, it would need a very sharp eye for someone to spot it. If you look closely, you will notice that the diamond is placed on the top of the carrot, next to a sunflower and lorry.

See it now?