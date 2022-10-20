Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a herd of cows is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a dog hiding among them in plain sight.Also Read - Optical Illusion: Only A Genius Can Spot The Hidden Bird In This Forest Within 5 Seconds

This puzzle is the most difficult one we've come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden dog can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a huge herd of cows of different colours. Somewhere in this picture, a dog is hiding but it's not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 30 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above. Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden dog within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here's a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the top third row from the bottom, a grey and black dog is within the crowd of cattle and can be easily spotted.

Did you manage to find the dog?