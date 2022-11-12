Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Teacher’s Missing Spectacles Within 11 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 11 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a school class is going viral on social media that challenges people to find the teacher’s missing spectacles hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the missing spectacles can only be found by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a class full of children being taught by a teacher. A few kids are being not naughty and paying attention to what the teacher is teaching them as he’s busy looking for his glasses. While one kid is throwing a paper plane, another kid is sleeping, who is being woken up by a girl. Somewhere in the hustle-bustle of this classroom, the missing spectacles are lying around somewhere but it’s not easy to spot them.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 11 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle of the picture, just under the desk of the student sitting near the window. The glasses are fallen on the floor near the desk. If you still cannot find it, the hidden spectacles are circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the spectacles?