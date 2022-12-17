Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Heart Hidden Among These Flowers Within 15 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 15 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of different kinds of flowers is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a cute little heart hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden heart can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows various kinds and colours of beautiful flowers in a garden. Somewhere in this picture, a heart is hiding among the flowers but it’s not easy to spot it.

FIND THE HEART HIDDEN INSIDE THIS PICTURE WITHIN 15 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the heart within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle of the picture, just behind the pink and purple flowers. You can see a small little pink-coloured heart camouflaging among the similar-coloured flowers. If you still cannot find it, the heart is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the heart?