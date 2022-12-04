Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Moth On This Tree Trunk Within 11 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 11 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a tree in a forest is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a moth hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden moth can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a thick tree bark in a lush forest. Somewhere in this picture, a moth is camouflaging on the tree but it’s not easy to spot it.

FIND THE MOTH HIDDEN INSIDE THIS PICTURE WITHIN 11 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the moth within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle of the picture, just on the tree bark. You can see the huge brown and grey coloured moth camouflaging on the tree. If you still cannot find it, the moth is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the moth?