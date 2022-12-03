Optical Illusion: Can You Help This Girl Find Her Lost Sock In Her Messy Room Within 10 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving the brain teaser in under 10 seconds?

Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a young girl’s messy room is going viral on social media that challenges people to find her missing sock hiding in plain sight.

The puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the lost sock can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows an extremely messy room of a little girl with clothes, toys, and things scattered all around. The girl is wearing one blue sock with green stripes but she has lost the other sock in her untidy room. Somewhere in the picture, the other blue coloured sock is hidden but it’s not easy to spot it. Do you take the challenge of solving the brain teaser in under 10 seconds?

TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT THE OPTICAL ILLUSION PICTURE BELOW:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the lost sock within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look in the bottom right of the picture, just under school bag kept beside the bed. The sock is camflouging among the same coloured clothes but can be easily spotted once you look for it.

Did you manage to find the lost sock?