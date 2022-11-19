Optical Illusion: Can You Help This Hen Find Her Lost Chick Crocodile Within 10 Seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it's a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a p

Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a farm is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a little chick that got separated from its mother hen.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the missing chick can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a bunch of farm animals outside a barn. There’s a duck with her little ducklings, a cow with her calf, a couple of horses, sheep, a pig with her cute little piglets and even the dog has her puppy with her. However, this mamma chicken lost her little chick somewhere on this huge farm. Can you help her find her missing chick?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 10 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE CHICK HIDDEN INSIDE THIS FARM WITHIN 11 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the missing chick within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle left of the picture, just near the dog sitting inside the kennel. You can see the chick sitting right next to the dog, camouflaging in the same colour. If you still cannot find it, the hidden croc is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the chick?