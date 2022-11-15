Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Crocodile Hidden Inside This Lake Within 12 Seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a lake is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a saltwater crocodile hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden crocodile can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a lake surrounded by trees and grass. Somewhere in this picture, a crocodile is hiding in the water to get ready to ambush its prey but it’s not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 12 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE CROCODILE HIDDEN INSIDE THIS LAKE WITHIN 12 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden cat within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle right of the picture, just near the fallen tree trunk. You can see the crocodile’s head popping out of the water just a little. If you still cannot find it, the hidden croc is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the crocodile?