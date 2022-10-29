Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of parrots sitting on a tree is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a snake hiding in plain sight.Also Read - Optical Illusion: If You Can Find Watchman's Lantern Within 10 Seconds, You Have a High IQ

This puzzle is the most difficult one we've come across in a long time as it is said that the snake can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a large tree full of pink and purple parrots sitting on its branches. Somewhere in this picture, a snake is hiding but it's not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 30 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture below.

FIND THE SNAKE HIDDEN IN THIS PICTURE WITHIN 30 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden lizard within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle left of the picture, the green-coloured snake is camouflaging among the leaves of the tree. If you still cannot find it, the hidden snake is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the hidden snake?