Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it's a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of two cats hiding in a family's living room is going viral on social media which challenges people to spot the felines hiding in plain sight. This puzzle is the most difficult one we've come across in a long time as it is said that the cats can only be spotted by one per cent of people within the given time.

The puzzle image shows a family relaxing together in their living room with man on a chair reading his newspaper, his wife sitting in front of him, and their daughter playing a doll on the floor. Somewhere in their living room, two cats are hiding in plain sight. Do you take the challenge of finding them both in under 30 seconds?

TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT THE OPTICAL ILLUSION PICTURE BELOW:



Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find all the hidden cats in the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here are a few hints that might help you spot the two cats in the picture.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Did you manage to find both the cats?

