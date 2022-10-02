Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of people rowing their boats in a river is going viral on social media that challenges people to a smiling face hiding in plain sight.Also Read - What You See In This Optical Illusion Says A Lot About Your Personality

This puzzle is the most difficult one we've come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden face can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows two boats with four people rowing in them. One boat is closer and a woman can be seen looking at a man who's rowing the boat for her. Somewhere in this picture, someone's face with a smile on it is hiding but it's not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 15 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above. Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find all the hidden birds in the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here's a solution that will help you spot the hidden face easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

You can see the hidden smiling face in the top left corner of the image. The features of the person are hiding in the waves while the scenery looks like his hat.

Did you manage to find the hidden face?

