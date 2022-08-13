Trending News: Ever seen anyone walking on water? No, right? So clearly you might never have seen heavy animals such as horses walking on water. Netizens were left stunned and confused after a viral video of two wild horses ‘walking on water’ or so it seems.Also Read - Viral Video: Artist Creates Optical Illusion With 3D Painting on Tree Trunk, Wows Netizens

The video was recorded by 58-year-old Kelli Rogers last month while she was paddleboarding with her two grandchildren on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona, US. She noticed the two horses standing in the shallows of the river and took out her phone to film them. She could believe her eyes when she watched the footage as she saw that the horses appeared to be floating along the surface of the water. Also Read - Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only Highly Intelligent People Can Find Camel Rider in Under 30 Seconds

She shared the optical illusion video on TikTok where it went viral with over 8.3 million views. The viral video also inspired funny comments. “Are the two horses called JESUS & CHRIST?” a user asked. “This isn’t okay to watch when you aren’t sober!” another user wrote.

While it looks like the horses were walking on water, it was the woman who was floating down the river on her paddleboard, while the horses were standing still. While many social media users were unable to wrap their brains around why the image looks like optical illusion, some users said it took a while but they figured what was going on. “I’m not understanding at all,” a user commented.