Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of a piece of melon hiding somewhere in between a lot of orange slices is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot the fruit hiding in plain sight among a similar coloured-fruit. This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the melon can only be spotted by one per cent of people.Also Read - IQ Test: Guess Who Murdered This Woman And Prove You're As Smart As Sherlock

The puzzle image shows dozens of peeled orange slices. Somewhere between all these oranges, one slice of melon is camouflaging, which looks very similar to the oranges. Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 20 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above. Also Read - Optical Illusion Image of 2 Wild Horses Walking on Water Baffles Netizens

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find all the hidden melon in the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you spot the hidden fruit easily. Also Read - Viral Video: Artist Creates Optical Illusion With 3D Painting on Tree Trunk, Wows Netizens

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Did you manage to find the hidden melon?

