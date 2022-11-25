Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Help The Woman Find Her Lost Puppy Within 20 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 20 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a school class is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a woman’s missing dog hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the missing dog can only be found by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a park where a woman is putting up a ‘missing dog’ poster on a display board so people can help find it. However, the lost puppy is present in the same park as the woman but she does not know that. Somewhere in the hustle-bustle of this park, the lost puppy is waiting to be reunited with its owner.

FIND THE MISSING DOG IN THIS PARK WITHIN 20 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden puppy within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle of the picture, just under the bridge. The poor dog is hiding under the foot over bridge to take shelter and is looking for its owner. If you still cannot find it, the missing dog is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the dog?