Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot 3 Women Hidden In This Man’s Picture Within 30 Seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a bearded man is going viral on social media that challenges people to find the faces of three women hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the hidden faces can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a man’s side portrait in his features can be seen clearly. He has a long nose, a hipster-like beard, medium-length hair, and he’s wearing a suit.

Somewhere in this picture, as many as three women are hiding but it’s not easy to spot them.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 30 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE 3 WOMEN HIDDEN INSIDE THIS MAN’S PICTURE WITHIN 30 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find all three women concealed in this picture within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the outline of the man. You can see the first face upside down just under his nose. The second and third women’s faces are at the front and back of the man’s neck. If you still cannot find them, the hidden faces are circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find all 3 women in the picture puzzle?