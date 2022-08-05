Optical Illusion IQ Test: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. This optical illusion of an 1880s sketch of a camel with a man’s face hidden inside the picture is an IQ test. The picture is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot the rider of the camel hiding in plain sight in under 30 seconds. This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the rider can only be spotted by highly intelligent people.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find 4 Kiwis Hidden Among These Little Birds?

The image originated in the 1880s as a tricky puzzle and was designed for children. he optical illusion has the clandestine portrait of a rider concealed within the image of the majestic camel which stands tall surrounded by shrubs.

Take a close look at the picture below:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find all the man’s hidden face within the animal’s sketch, no matter how much they stared at the picture.

Here’s the solution to the optical illusion:

While it is tricky to find the man’s image, you should try flipping it upside down and you’ll see the camel rider’s face in the bottom right-hand corner appearing just beside the camel’s leg. If you managed to find the hidden face in the optical illusion in under 30 seconds, you likely have a very high IQ.

Did you manage to solve the puzzle in time?