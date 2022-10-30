Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of an Arab standing in a desert is going viral on social media that challenges people to find a camel hiding in plain sight.Also Read - Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Hidden Snake in This Picture Within 30 Seconds?

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the snake can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows an Arab man dressed in his traditional clothing with his foot on a rock. There are tents in the desert behind the man. Somewhere in this picture, a camel is hiding but it’s not easy to spot it. Also Read - Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius Can Find Iquana Lizard Hiding in This Park Within 10 Seconds

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 20 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture below. Also Read - Optical Illusion: If You Can Find Watchman's Lantern Within 10 Seconds, You Have a High IQ

FIND THE CAMEL HIDDEN IN THIS PICTURE WITHIN 20 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden camel within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the middle left of the picture, the camel’s body is hiding in the Arab’s arm and his sleeves. If you still cannot find it, the hidden camel is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the hidden camel?