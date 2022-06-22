Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. This brain teaser is one of the most difficult ones we’ve come across as even though the there are a lot of animals in the picture, it is not easy to see all of them.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Lizard Sitting On This Branch in 60 Seconds?

It is said that the puzzle of hidden wildlife can only be solved by one per cent of people. The above mind-bending image, which was originally posted on Facebook, shows a large black elephant on white background, a white donkey in front of him, a dog in front of the donkey, and a cat near the dog. Most people are only able to find four to five animals in the optical illusion. How many do you see?

Netizens were baffled as most of them could not find more than five animals no matter how long they stared at the picture. You'll be shocked to know that there are as many as 16 animals in the viral photo. The animals are as follows: elephant, donkey, dog, cat, mouse, sword fish, snake, mosquito, tortoise, beaver, fish, bird, dolphin, crocodile, hen, and prawn.

Take a look at the solution here:

How many animals did you manage to find?