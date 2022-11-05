Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Cat Hiding In This Wardrobe Within 15 Seconds?

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 15 seconds?

Viral Optical Illusion

Viral Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills. A picture of a woman’s wardrobe is going viral on social media that challenges people to find an adorable kitty hiding in plain sight.

This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the cat can only be spotted by one per cent of people in the given time. The puzzle image shows a woman’s closet full of clothes, shoes and bags. Somewhere in this picture, a cat is hiding but it’s not easy to spot it.

Do you take the challenge of solving this brain teaser in under 15 seconds? Take a close look at the optical illusion picture above.

FIND THE CAT HIDDEN IN THIS PICTURE WITHIN 15 SECONDS:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hidden cat within the given time limit, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here’s a solution that will help you find it easily.

HERE’S THE SOLUTION TO THE OPTICAL ILLUSION:

Take a close look at the bottom right of the picture, just under the hats. The little black-coloured cat is hiding behind some clothes in the bottom shelf. If you still cannot find it, the hidden dog is circled in the picture below.

Did you manage to find the hidden cat?