Optical Illusion: Is The Horse Walking Forward Or Backward? Figure It Out

Optical Illusion: Often we come across riddles that just distort our minds and rattle our brains. The more you try to solve them the more they absorb you and your strength, and we even start to doubt our mental faculties. For the past decade or so, these optical illusions have been surfacing on different social media platforms and challenging us to crack them. sometimes we are able to solve them easily while most of the time we are left scratching our heads.

One optical illusion that is going viral on social media has got people puzzled. It is an animated image of a horse that is either walking forward or backward with bubbly music playing in the backdrop. It claims that if you see the horse walking forward then you are left-brained and if you see it walking backward, you are right-brained.

The video is shared on Twitter by @ViralPosts5 with the caption, “which one are you?”

WATCH THE OPTICAL ILLUSION HERE

So, what did you get? I saw the horse moving backward thus making me a right-brained one.

(India.com does not support the claim made by this post and has neither verified it with concerned specialists from the field of medicine and allied sciences)

