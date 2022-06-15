Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. This puzzle is one of the most difficult ones we’ve come across as even though the lizard is right in front of your eyes, you won’t be able to make it out.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Other Tiger Hiding In This Photo? Only Top 1% Can

It is said that the hidden lizard can only be spotted by one per cent of people. The above mind-bending image going viral on social media shows a brown and grey coloured tree branch on which a small lizard is camouflaging.

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the lizard no matter how long they stared at the picture. So, here are a few hints that might help you see the lizard. Carefully look at the protruding grey portion on the branch and try to spot the eyes of the sneaky lizard. This will help you spot its head and legs as well.

Take a look at the solution here: