Optical Illusion: We Challenge You To Find The Lemon Among Fruits In 9 Seconds

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to not only spend your free time but at the same time also exercise your brain. (Image: Pixabay)

Optical Illusion: Our bodies are complex structures created by nature. It has taken us centuries to understand, identify, and comprehend it. Yet, we cannot claim that we have found every minute detail about the human anatomy. Apart from the body, it is the brain that has intrigued us the most right from the time our ancestors found out that this mass of tissues inside the cranium, though small in size, not only controls our every movement but is also capable of much more. The human brain is broadly made of two hemispheres, left and right. Both these hemispheres are responsible for different sets of functions.

One optical illusion is going viral that challenges our brain and we challenge you to crack it. It is an image with many fruits like apples, pears, and apricots, and placed among the fruits is a lemon that you have to spot in 9 seconds.

HERE IS THE IMAGE

HERE IS THE SOLUTION

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to not only spend your free time but at the same time also exercise your brain which is directly related to your reasoning skills along with boosting your observation skills and intelligence in a fun way.

