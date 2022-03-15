New Delhi: In a big jolt to pizza lovers, the Haryana Haryana Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) has held that pizza topping is not a pizza and thus it should attract 18 per cent GST. The AAAR bench comprising Amit Kumar Aggarwal and Anil Kumar Jain underlined that the preparation method of pizza topping is different and the ingredient used in it is not cheese and so should be taxed more.Also Read - GST Council Likely to Increase Lowest Tax Slab to 8% in Next Meeting Later This Month: Report

"A pizza topping contains 'vegetable fat' as a substantial portion (about 22 per cent of the ingredients used), thereby it does not qualify to be categorized as 'processed cheese' or a type of cheese", the AAAR highlighted, adding that pizza topping would merit classification as 'food preparation',

Following the ruling, pizza started trending on social media. Netizens were seen perplexed as there were apprehensions among them that the rates of pizza might soar. Check out some of the tweets below:-

Say hello to the Topping tax! Eating pizza at a restaurant: 5% GST

When you buy a pizza base: 12% GST

Home delivered pizza: 18% GST Want topping on the pizza? Pay another 18% GST Net net, quietly eat khichdi at home! https://t.co/kO1mAL28kG — Shruti Malhotra ‏‎ (@Shruti_Malhotra) March 15, 2022

For the unversed, the tax rates on pizzas differ based on their preparation and selling process. If a pizza is eaten within restaurants, a 5% tax is levied on consumers, while a 12% tax is levied on a pizza base bought separately. Takeaways or home-delivered pizzas attract 18% GST.