Home

Viral

Oscars 2023 Top Viral Moments: Naatu-Naatu’s Epic Dance to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bare Butt’ – 4 Jawdropping Scenes From 95th Academy Awards – Watch Videos

Oscars 2023 Top Viral Moments: Naatu-Naatu’s Epic Dance to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bare Butt’ – 4 Jawdropping Scenes From 95th Academy Awards – Watch Videos

Here are the top five unforgettable moments from the 95th academy awards, watch viral videos from the Oscars 2023:

Oscars 2023 Top Viral Moments: Naatu-Naatu's Epic Dance to Lady Gaga's 'Bare Butt' - 5 Jawdropping Scenes From 95th Academy Awards - Watch Videos

Oscars 2023 Top Viral Moments: Oscars 2023 kicked off on Sunday with India’s significant development in its cinematic history. The Elephant Whispers, a film by Guneet Monga, was named Best Documentary Short Film. Whereas MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the prestigious 95th Academy Award for Best Original Song. The host Jimmy Kimmel sets the mood right for the evening with a hilarious and upbeat opening monologue including, the viral slap gate moment from last year. Several events from the ceremony have gone viral and become sensational, including Naatu Naatu‘s performance, and Lady Gaga going bare butt, among others. Take a look at the top five viral events from this year’s Oscar!

OSCAR 2023: TOP 5 VIRAL MOMENTS AT 95TH ACADEMY AWARDS

1. JIMMY KIMMEL MENTIONS THE INFAMOUS SLAP

Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged last year’s legendary slap and said, “We want you to have fun, feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.”

You may like to read

WATCH Viral Video From Oscars 2023

2. LADY GAGA WENT MAKEUP-FREE

Lady Gaga performed ‘Hold My Hand’ at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12 went makeup-free. The 36-year-old Oscar-nominated singer became a sensation yet again in a black T-shirt, ripped denim and sneakers. She ditched accessories and opted for a french braided hairstyle at the global platform.

WATCH Viral Video From Oscars 2023

everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQovRbZ8ZG — allure (@allurequinn) March 13, 2023

3. M.M. KEERAVANI’S HISTORICAL SPEECH

Keeravani offered his own unique take on the timeless Carpenters hit ‘Top of the World,’ which many people his age have fond memories of dancing. The unconventional award speech drew loud applause at the 95th Academy Awards.

WATCH Viral Video From Oscars 2023

#RRRMovie composer M. M. Keeravani accepts the original song #Oscar for “Naatu Naatu” and graces the audience with a tune of his own. https://t.co/hxuR41IpLt pic.twitter.com/t4pbTwAE1M — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 13, 2023

4. LAUREN GOTTLIEB’S ‘NAATU NAATU’ PERFOMANCE

The Oscars 2023 performance by Lauren Gottlieb and other artists, who were representing India, gave a stunning performance on ‘Naatu Naatu‘ at the 95th Academy Awards. The video from that performance has gone viral on social media platforms and garnered immense love from desis.

WATCH Viral Video From Oscars 2023

5. LADY GAGA MAKE ‘BARE BUTT’ APPEARANCE

Lady Gaga made several jaws drop in a risqué translucent black gown on the Oscars red carpet. The superstar stole the show as she strutted down the champagne-coloured carpet and went commando at the 95th Academy Awards.

CHECK Viral Post From Oscars 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@stefanimothermonster)

What was your favourite moment from Oscars 2023?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.