Oscars 2023 Viral Video: Cocaine Bear Director Elizabeth Banks Falls on Stage; Guess Whom Did She Blame? – Watch

Oscars 2023: Elizabeth Banks was followed by a 'bear' on the stage and she blamed tripping because of him - Watch viral video!

Oscars 2023: Elizabeth Banks slightly tripped while making her way onto the stage to announce the Best Visual Effects category at the 95th Academy Awards. The Cocaine Bear director was accompanied by the ‘Cocaine Bear‘ himself. She blamed it on him for tripping over her long train of floor-sweeping black and white coloured gown on stage. Fortunately, she did not fall and was able to recover from the moment. When she came on stage, she said, “He (pointing at the bear) tripped me, I recently directed ‘Cocaine Bear’ and without visual effects, this is what the bear looks like. Terrifying.”

OSCARS 2023: WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Elizabeth Banks stumbles while taking the stage at the #Oscars. “He tripped me,” she jokes of the Cocaine Bear who accompanied her. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/ldDmOovz7A — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Talking to the ‘bear’, Elizabeth said in a joke, “The coke is not real, it’s visual effects. Avatar is visual effects Batman flying around is not real but Tom Cruise flying is real Wakanda is real!” She concluded with a joke, “Without visual effects, Vivian’s bear would have been a man in a bear suit with cocaine.”

The video from Oscars 2023 went viral in no time. Several users dropped laughing emojis on the viral video. One of the users wrote, “Proud of your performance…. Are you going to hang out with EO in the post awards parties ?! 😊.” Another user said, “There needs to be a best bear Oscar just for you cutie!.” The third one wrote, “One of the only good things of this Oscars.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS FROM HOLLYWOOD

Bro saved the oscars 💀 https://t.co/NKsHg5yeJj — Cyclo Da Mario Man (@cyclodaman) March 13, 2023

COCAIN BEAR BEST FILM https://t.co/KVB4SByQbC — Russo4twenty (@russo4twenty) March 13, 2023

So happy that they still honor true cinema at the oscars. https://t.co/YrrLIODJn7 — Horror Mantis (@TheHorrorMantis) March 13, 2023

i am so proud of cocaine bear 💕💕 https://t.co/hilDNmeTuk — summer ☀️ (@500daysofaugust) March 13, 2023

Oh my god, Cocaine bear. https://t.co/RihRdphasw — robin / bibi 🌟 (@kanamafuena) March 13, 2023

‘Cocaine Bear’ is a 2023 American horror comedy film directed by Elizabeth Banks. It is loosely inspired by the true story of the ‘Cocaine Bear’, an American black bear that ingested nearly 34 kg of lost cocaine.

(With IANS inputs)

