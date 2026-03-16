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Oscars 2026: Picture from Dolby Theatre with empty bottles, wrappers infuriates internet; netizens say, rich people leaving dirt for poor

Oscars 2026: Picture from Dolby Theatre with empty bottles, wrappers infuriates internet; netizens say, ‘rich people leaving dirt for poor’

Oscars 2026: The picture of the empty Dolby Theatre filled with empty bottles, wrappers, and packets surprises internet users. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: x.com/NextBestPicture

Viral News: The Academy Awards are widely recognised in the world, and people love to follow the latest updates concerning the same. The 98th Academy Awards have reportedly become the talk of the town for another unusual reason. A picture from the Dolby Theatre has taken the internet by storm as it was shared by Matt Neglia, editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture. The viral picture shows garbage like food wrappers, water bottles, and packets lying on the floor and seats. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The picture gives a glimpse into the condition of the Dolby Theatres from inside after the Oscars 2026. The picture shows an empty theatre with multiple food wrappers, plastic bottles, and packets scattered all over the ground and seats.

The picture is reportedly from the time when all the guests had taken an exit from the Dolby Theatre following the 98th Academy Awards.

Who shared the picture of the Dolby Theatre?

The viral picture was shared on X by the editor-in-chief at Next Best Picture, Matt Neglia, after the 2026 Oscars with the caption, “Clean up on aisle ALL,” with the hashtag Oscars.

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Viral post

The viral post was shared on X with the caption, “Clean up on aisle ALL #Oscars”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comments section of the video. One user commented, “Rich people leaving their dirt for poor people as always,” and another wrote, “Save the mountains, keep them clean, blah blah blah… but look at the mess they leave. Nobody’s buying it anymore. As the saying goes: A lion is revealed by where it lies.”

The third comment read, “Lots of places ask you to leave your rubbish at your seat, so that a team can come along and clean it. None of this looks bad. It’s not an entire box of popcorn spilled on the floor or rotisserie chickens. It’s boxes and bottles belonging to individuals, on individual seats.”

Oscars 2026

The 98th Academy Awards were a big affair, as they gave the necessary recognition to the artists, directors, actors, and everyone involved in the film industry.

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